More repairs coming to historic Port Washington lighthouse

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — The City of Port Washington is getting ready for repair and preservation work on their historic lighthouse after safety upgrades wrapped up in 2020.

The city is hosting a public information meeting regarding the repairs on Sept. 14 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the Common Council Chambers of City Hall at 100 W. Grand Ave. The city said in a statement that officials will present a plan for the repairs and then give residents the chance to speak up and ask questions.

The city will release an estimate of how much the repairs will cost in October. A second public meeting will be scheduled in the future, the city said.

The U.S. Coast Guard handed control of the lighthouse to the city of Port Washington in 2017. The lighthouse was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 2018.

The repairs will be based on feedback outlined in a 2017 report from Legacy Architecture, Inc. of Sheboygan. The city has hired the firm once again to lead the new repair project. Proposed work includes repairing deterioration to the concrete base, abating lead paint, repainting the steel structure, and restoring broken porthole windows, the city said.

These repairs come after the city finished safety-related upgrades in 2020.

"Project goals are to ensure safe public access to the light, maintain the structure for active service, and protect this treasured symbol of the City for future generations," according to the city's statement.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip