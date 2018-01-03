More people moving out of Wisconsin, study says

Wind Chill Advisory issued January 3 at 1:39PM CST expiring January 4 at 10:00AM CST in effect for: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha
Milwaukee real estate agent Chris Corley disagrees with the moving company's study.
"Business is booming. I have almost a million dollars in accepted offers in the last 7 days," said Corley. Right now I have a deal with someone moving in from South Florida. I have someone else from Texas. I have another person from Colorado. It's really been across the board. People are moving to Wisconsin," he said.
Corley believes big companies like Foxconn and Northwestern Mutual are attracting young professionals and families to Wisconsin
United Van Lines releases the study every year. The moving company tracks what states families are leaving and where they're going.
Moving Out:
The top 10 states people moved out of in 2017:
1. Illinois
2. New Jersey
3. New York
4. Connecticut
5. Kansas
6. Massachusetts
7. Ohio
8. Kentucky
9. Utah
10. Wisconsin
Moving In:
The top 10 states people moved to in 2017:
1. Vermont
2. Oregon
3. Idaho
4. Nevada
5. South Dakota
6. Washington
7. South Carolina
8. North Carolina
9. Colorado
10. Alabama