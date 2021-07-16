Moody Park court community re-painting project nears completion

MILWAUKEE — One local artist is using art to influence in the 53206 Zip code.

TMJ4 News caught up with Jamahl Turner, who is in the midst of a new challenge: re-designing the Moody Park basketball court.

The project brings vibrant colors to the Amani neighborhood’s most popular place to play basketball.

“What’s significant about this park is we’re thinking about the future. We’re not just creating a basketball court and putting paint on it,” said Turner, who is lead artist on the project.

Turner, who was handpicked for the task, said he’s never done a basketball court painting before, but like basketball, he knows teams win championships.

Nonprofit Activate Co. spearheaded the effort. It’s one of a number of court-painting projects designed across Milwaukee County.

“It’s like when Giannis has his MVP speech. He said, 'after this day, I don’t want to be MVP anymore because I want the big championship.' Well, this is the big championship for this community,” Turner said.

A part of that team are kids, who will be able to fill in the remaining spaces starting Friday.

Elizabeth Brown, chair of the neighborhood group ‘Friends of Moody Park,’ wants as many people to come down to help as possible, as they approach their Saturday goal.

“Everybody’s welcome. We need all the help we can get,” Brown said.

Brown says from the colors to the kids, everything about this project is intentional. It brings everyone together to enhance a space that already creates community in 53206.

“We made the perfect choice with this one. He’s awesome and the concept he came up with is awesome,” Brown said.

Turner says like the Bucks, the community is resilient and will benefit for years to come.

“Just like you fear the deer. Well, you’re going to fear the positivity around here,” he said as he laughed.

It’s positivity that he hopes will be felt both on and off the court.

