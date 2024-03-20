Month long search for Elijah Vue uses more than half of TRPD's overtime budget

It's been one month since 3-year-old Elijah Vue was reported missing out of Two Rivers.

The search for him has used up more than half of the police department's overtime budget. The police budget for overtime wages is $130,000. In the last four weeks, the department has used $70,000.

According to a resolution passed Monday, money will now be taken from multiple departments and funds, including public works and recreation. The police department is the main group that will benefit from this reallocation.

Elijah was reported missing on February 20th. Police recently revealed his blanket was found about four miles away from where the boy was last seen.

According to the Two Rivers Police Department (TRPD), the blanket was found on Goodwin Rd, east of County Road B, in Manitowoc County. Several people showed up there Monday afternoon to continue the search.

There's a total of $40,000 in reward money being offered. That includes $10,000 from Manitowoc County Crime Stoppers for the arrest and charging of the individual responsible for his disappearance.

It also includes $15,000 for information leading to the location and return of Elijah Vue, and or the arrest or conviction of the indivdual/s involved in his disappearance, and an additional $15,000 thanks to funds raised by donations set up through the City of Two Rivers.

Elijah's mother, Katrina Baur, and her partner Jesse Vang are still being held on charges of child neglect, though they have not been charged in the boy's dissapearance. Baur waived her preliminary hearing and will be back in court Friday.

