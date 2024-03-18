Elijah Vue update: Investigators confirm Elijah's blanket found

TWO RIVERS, Wisc. — A red and white plaid blanket that was found earlier in the search for Elijah Vue has been confirmed to be his, according to a press release sent out on Monday, March 18.

According to a press release from the Two Rivers Police Department (TRPD), the blanket was found on Goodwin Rd, east of County Road B, in Manitowoc County.

The discovery was 3.7 miles from 39th St. & Mishicot Rd., where Elijah was reported missing on Feb. 20.

TRPD is asking for the public's assistance in checking all urban and rural areas, including water, to find Elijah and any evidence related to his disappearance.

Contact police:

If you have any information, you can contact the tip line at 844-267-6648.

You can also use the Manitowoc Count Crime Stoppers P3 App.



Reward information:

Anyone with information leading to the discovery of Elijah may be eligible for a reward of up to $40,000.

Rewards include $10,000 from Manitowoc County Crime Stoppers for the arrest and charging of the individual responsible for his disappearance.

It also includes $15,000 for information leading to the location and return of Elijah Vue, and or the arrest or conviction of the indivdual/s involved in his disappearance, and an additional $15,000 thanks to funds raised by donations set up through the City of Two Rivers.

