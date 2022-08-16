How do I get the monkeypox vaccine in Milwaukee? Here's what you need to know

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Health Department has increased the number of appointments offering the vaccine against monkeypox, in an effort to halt the spread of the disease as Wisconsin counts 42 presumed cases in the state.

A total of 11,177 cases of Monkeypox have been confirmed in the U.S. as of Aug. 12, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, and that number has only grown in recent months since the disease emerged.

If you are eligible to get a monkeypox vaccine in Milwaukee, you can do so by heading to the Menomonee Valley Drive-Thru Clinic at 2401 W. St Paul Ave. Appointments are available during the following time slots:

· Tuesday, August 16: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

· Wednesday, August 17: 12 – 6 p.m.

· Thursday, August 18: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

· Friday, August 19: 12 – 6 p.m.

Vaccines are available by appointment only and no walk-ins will be accepted. Appointments will be handed out on a first-come, first-serve basis. Schedule an appointment on the health department's website.

In order to schedule an appointment and get the Monkeypox vaccine, you must be 18 years and older and live or work in Wisconsin. You must also meet at least one of the following categories:

· People who had skin-to-skin contact with an individual diagnosed with monkeypox in the past 14 days.

· People who attended an event or venue where there was known monkeypox exposure in the past 14 days.

· Gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men, trans women, and those who have had multiple sexual partners in the past 14 days.

Learn more about Monkeypox in the Milwaukee area on the city's website.

