Moneybagg Yo to perform at Fiserv Forum this August

MILWAUKEE — Fiserv Forum announced a new concert coming to Milwaukee this summer: Moneybagg Yo.

The Memphis artist, entrepreneur, and Bread Gang Entertainment CEO will bring his Larger Than Life tour to Fiserv on August 27.

A news release from Fiserv Forum said fans can expect to hear songs like Said SUm, Time Today, Wockesha, and Scorpio at the show.

Tickets for the Aug. 27 performance go on sale Tuesday, June 13 at 10 a.m.

Read the full press release from Fiserv Forum:

Memphis artist, established entrepreneur and Bread Gang Entertainment CEO, Moneybagg Yo, brings his long-awaited U.S. “Larger Than Life” tour to Fiserv Forum on Aug. 27. Fans can expect Bagg to perform a plethora of his catalog including his No. 1 hits that topped the radio charts including, “Said Sum” “Time Today,” “Wockesha” and “Scorpio.” Tickets are available to the public on Tuesday, June 13 at 10 a.m. CT at FiservForum.com.



The tour announcement arrives fresh on the heels of the release of his deeply personal mixtape, Hard To Love, which reached No. 1 on Apple Music’s Top Albums chart, and debuted Top on Spotify’s U.S. and Global Album Debut Chart. The mixtape, Bagg’s first since 2021’s A Gangsta’s Pain, was preceded by a lengthy letter posted to his Instagram [interscoperecords.pr-optout.com] account. That to-the-bone honesty is the defining feature of Hard To Love. The project includes “Quickie,” "Motion God,” “On Wat U On,” his acclaimed collaboration with label mate, GloRilla, “Ocean Spray,” as well as “Keep It Low,” his breakneck collaboration with Future, and additional collaborations with Fridayy, Bagg’s signee, YTB FATT, Shott Off and Lil Durk.



Prior to Hard To Love, Moneybagg Yo shared his chart-topping album, A Gangsta's Pain, which was the fourth highest selling rap album of 2021. The RIAA certified Platinum album was listed “Best Albums of 2021” by The New York Times, Billboard, Complex, XXL, Uproxx and more. Soon after he shared a collaboration with Yo Gotti, Mozzy and Lil Poppa titled, “Big League,” which was chosen as the official song of the 2022 NBA Finals and can be found on the CMG compilation Gangsta Art.



In just a few short years, Moneybagg Yo has cemented himself as one of the most irresistible voices in the club and on the streets. He developed his label, Bread Gang Entertainment, his artist BIG30 (NLess Entertainment) was tapped as part of XXL’s latest Freshman Class, and his business endeavors extend to the restaurant industry in 2023, recently opening Cache 42 Kitchen and Cocktails in his hometown. The rapper has also been nominated for a GRAMMY Award, Billboard Music Awards and iHeartRadio Award and collaborated with A-list stars like Kanye West, 2 Chainz and YG. With Hard to Love, he adds another riveting chapter to his stellar discography.

