'Money is influence': Wisconsin voters concerned by $100 offer from Musk-backed group to sign petition

MILWAUKEE — A political action committee funded by billionaire Elon Musk is offering Wisconsin voters $100 to sign a petition in opposition to what they call "activist judges."

It is a move that comes less than two weeks before the Wisconsin Supreme Court election between conservative judge Brad Schimel and liberal judge Susan Crawford.

This proposal includes an additional $100 for each signer the voter refers to the petition.

Watch: Wisconsin voters react to $100 offer from Musk-backed group to sign petition

"I don't know if it's legal or not," voter Paul Brock told TMJ4.

"I think if you are in agreement with that you don't need to get paid for it," said voter Karen White.

The announcement was posted on X Thursday night. Longtime voters at Tippecanoe Library on Milwaukee's south side told TMJ4 the move is concerning.

"Money is influence, especially $100," Brock said.

"I would be hoping they go vote that they are voting based on what they know what they've learned and what they believe not based upon $100 being influenced just because they signed a petition," White explained.

According to WisPolitics, spending in the state Supreme Court race has topped $76 million, breaking the previous spending record of $56 million in 2023.

Crawford's campaign claims Musk is trying to buy votes.

TMJ4 News reached out to Schimel's campaign and the Wisconsin GOP for comment but has not received a response.

