Mom with cancer throws first pitch at Milwaukee Brewers and Aurora's 'Pink Out' game

MILWAUKEE — Krista Parker smiled as she threw the first pitch at Sunday’s Brewers game at American Family Field. Her two sons watched from the sidelines.

For Mother’s Day, Aurora and the Brewers hosted their Pink Out game to showcase breast cancer survivors and pay tribute to moms.

Parker was diagnosed with cancer at 28. Now 36, her stage four breast cancer has spread to her spine and liver.

“I feel like ever since I got my cancer diagnosis that every single day is a gift, and so getting to be here on Mother’s Day just makes the gift even more special,” Parker said.

Parker was one of many moms and breast cancer survivors honored at the game. She is a third-grade schoolteacher in Racine.

Others at the event also paid tribute to their loved ones with breast cancer. One of the National Anthem singers, Peggy King, said her mom was a survivor before passing away from other illnesses.

“To be here, in such a crowd promoting breast health, and in her honor especially. To be able to be on the field singing the national anthem in her honor, it doesn’t get much better than that,” King explained.

During the game, members of the Brewers dressed in pink, and used pink bats and balls too.

No. 11 Rowdy Tellez gifted Parker a pink bat with encouraging words on it.

“Oh my gosh! It was completely unexpected and one of the coolest surprises I could have ever gotten,” Parker exclaimed.

The event also encouraged women to get mammogram screenings, especially as the FDA just changed guidelines for women of average risk. The recommendation is that women start getting mammograms at 40 years old instead of 50.

“I’m quite thankful that I’m still here to get to celebrate this and to just keep fighting the good fight,” Parker said.

