Molson Coors teams with MCTS to offer free rides on New Years Eve

MILWAUKEE — Molson Coors and Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) want to make sure Milwaukee residents get home safely for New Year's through Miller Lite's 2022 Miller Lite Free Rides program.

On Dec. 31 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. MCTS fare will be free.

The Miller Lite Free Rides program was launched in the late 1980s and is now offered in several cities across the country.

“We’re thrilled to once again offer our Free Rides program on New Year’s Eve to help everyone ring in the new year safely,” said Tami Garrison, Molson Coors community affairs director. “Each year we’re reminded of the meaningful impact that stems from our Free Rides program and it motivates us to continue expanding this program.”

According to a news release, the Free Rides program is a part of Molson Coors' commitment to its community to promote alcohol responsibility by helping individuals to celebrate safely.

Along with Milwaukee, other cities that will be offered free rides through Molson Coors this year include Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Minneapolis-St. Paul, and Phoneix.

To view MCTS transit routes, visit MCTS's website.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip