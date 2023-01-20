Molson Coors renews sponsorship agreement with Wisconsin Center

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Molson Coors has renewed its sponsorship agreement with the Wisconsin Center, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

The partnership means the Miller High life Theatre, UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, and Wisconsin Center will exclusively sell Molson Coors products for the next three years.

The BizJournal said the financial aspects of the agreement were not released. However, the Wisconsin Center and Molson Coors have a long-standing history.

“Molson Coors and Wisconsin Center District share the same goal of elevating Milwaukee as a vibrant city. We are thrilled that Molson Coors and our more than 1,700 Milwaukee employees can continue to support our local community through this renewed partnership," Molson Coors general sales manager Dan Idstein said in a press release.

The CEO of Wisconsin Center District, Marty Brooks, said in the release that the Wisconsin Center District is committed to strengthening Milwaukee's reputation and enhancing its attractions by partnering with companies that have similar goals.

“We are proud to deepen this partnership to continue to support prosperity in the city of Milwaukee for years to come,” Brooks said in the release.

The news comes in the wake of Molson Coors losing naming rights to American Family Field and giving up its sponsorship agreement with Fiserv Forum.

