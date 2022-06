MILWAUKEE — Molson Coors is bringing back the Miller Brewery Tour after a two-year hiatus.

In order to make the tours a success, the company is holding local auditions to hire tour guides and hospitality servers.

Anyone over the age of 18 is welcome to audition. All you have to do is bring a resume and photo ID to the open auditions at the Miller Visitor Center.

Auditions will be on June 8 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 4251 W. State Street. Walk-ins are welcome.

