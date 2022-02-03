Modern Pewaukee lake house listed at $1.45 million

PEWAUKEE — You won't find many lake houses quite like this one in Pewaukee.

Nestled between two more or less standard homes, is an ultra modern and sleek house at N37W26797 Kopmeier Dr. sitting on the edge of Pewaukee Lake. The home was listed by Nikolic Group Real Estate for $1.45 million. It has 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, and is 3,204 square feet. It's multiple stories and has space for a basketball hoop in the front driveway. The home was built in1993.

The home is multiple stories, has a dock, and expansive views of the lake. While you are somewhat close to your neighbors, there is a long driveway that separates the home from street traffic.

Houses like this don't often appear on the market, and when they do, they have a tendency to sell quickly. That's the case for this Pewaukee home too. An offer was recently accepted for an undisclosed price.

