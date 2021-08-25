Modern English cancels Summerfest performance, citing safety concerns

MILWAUKEE — Modern English, a band scheduled to perform at Summerfest, has canceled the performance.

The band was set to perform on Sept. 3, but announced Wednesday that the tour has been canceled due to safety concerns.

The full statement reads:

"It's with massive regret we have to cancel our tour playing the whole of 'After the Snow' live for the first time.

The safety of our band, the crews, and most of all the fans has to be our priority.

We will be with you in 2022 and will reschedule as many concerts as possible. Stay safe and we will see you soon."

With new cases of COVID-19 on the rise, festival officials recently made the decision to require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test from concertgoers in order to attend.

