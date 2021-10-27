Mobile retailer Hardman Kollection brings essential items, good vibes to 53206

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man is now helping bring resources to his community through a new, mobile retail business.

He turned a life-threatening event into a venture for himself, and the 53206 ZIP Code.

Tuesday marked another day at the office for Trevis Hardman. His office, though, is The Hardman Kollection, a hand-made mobile retail store based on the ZIP Code 53206.

If it is outside nearby, you might hear the gospel music.

"It keeps things peaceful. It totally keeps things peaceful,” Hardman said. "A lot of times some people say, 'I just pull up for peace.'"

TMJ4 News caught up with Hardman near 9th and Ring as he opened the shop. He begins every day with a purpose.

“So really just to bring a level of quality to neighborhoods where it doesn't seem much quality comes from,” Hardman said.

The collection carries essential items, providing a one-stop shop for people in the community who may not be able to travel far to get things they need.

Hardman sells everything from oils, phone chargers and even clothing.

"It's really just a resource for the neighborhood. To have a safe place to come and a safe place to spend their money,” Hardman said.

A unique storefront, with a unique back story.

"I was actually shot here. Exit here," Hardman said, showing his gunshot wounds.

In 2018, Hardman was using this trailer for its initial purpose, landscaping work, when violence erupted near his work site at 6th and Meinecke.

"A shooting broke out down the street,” he said. “I was shot. A couple of neighbors inside their homes were shot. None of us had anything to do with the situation.”

It took nine months for Hardman to get back to himself.

“During that recovery time, I was thinking what I can do with my trailer. I barely could use my equipment anymore,” he said.

He decided to convert the trailer into an asset, not just for himself, but for his family and community.

He credits his then-one-year-old son, Tamir, as the catalyst to go into business.

"We literally just got done stripping the trailer down. He was standing on the platform of the trailer,” Hardman said. “That was the day. We started to build.”

Now he’s operating a full business. The Hardman Kollection is on the move, from 9th and Ring, to anywhere else it is needed.

