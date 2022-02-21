MN Patrol: Wisconsin woman killed in wrong-way crash

WINONA, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota State Patrol says a central Wisconsin woman has died in a crash with a wrong-way drunken driver in Winona.

Twenty-year-old Hannah Goman, a Winona State University student from Stevens Point, was killed in the crash early Saturday. The patrol says Goman was a passenger in a car that was struck by a pickup truck going the wrong way on Highway 61. Goman died at a Winona hospital.

The 21-year-old driver of the car and another passenger, a 22-year-old woman, both of Oshkosh, Wisconsin, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A crash report says the pickup driver is being held in the Winona County jail.

