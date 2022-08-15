MMSD installs fencing near drainage ditch where 10-year-old boy and two men drowned

MILWAUKEE — A new layer of safety is being added near a drainage ditch where a 10-year-old and two adult men drowned.

The Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District (MMSD) is adding four miles of fencing to keep people away from a dangerous canal.

Installation of the chain link fence began Monday in the canal near 27th and Loomis.

That's near where 10-year-old Muhammad Arman, his father Rashidullah Bin Abdul Hashim and their neighbor Zakaria Bin Gonumeah were swept away following thunderstorms back in June. Their bodies were found days later in the Kinnickinnic River.

TMJ4's Ryan Jenkins caught up with Zakaria's family as they learned of this new layer of protection.

"It's not easy for us to adapt to it yet. We are still overcoming losing him," said Haleemah Yassin, Zakaria's niece. "I was happy to know that the government is actually taking this precaution to not let any more incidents happen because I could not bare to see any other family go through this."

Leaders of the sewerage district say the fence should be complete by the fall.

"One death is one death too many so we really need to take this seriously," said Kevin Shafer, Executive Director of the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District.

Shafer says there are long-term goals to replace these concrete canals to make a less dangerous waterway. But, he says that will take nearly a decade and will cost millions of dollars.

For now, his focus is on installing this barrier against future tragedies.

"It's not the entire stretch but, it's in those areas that are probably more prone to people wanting to get into the water," he said.

It is an effort to save lives in the community, inspired by an unthinkable tragedy.

"Just take care of your family. We never know when it's your last day, so just be nice to everyone honestly," said Yassin.

