Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Mitchell International to sell aircraft models, memorabilia during Doors Open Milwaukee

The airport is downsizing its Mitchell Gallery of Flight collection.
mke.JPG
Mitchell International Airport
Mitchell International Airport will be giving away aircraft models and memorabilia during Doors Open Milwaukee.
mke.JPG
Posted at 9:05 AM, Sep 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-23 10:05:18-04

MILWAUKEE — If you're planning on heading to Doors Open Milwaukee this weekend, you will have an opportunity to purchase aircraft models and memorabilia.

Mitchell International Airport tweeted Friday saying it's downsizing its Gallery of Flight collection and will be selling some of those items at the event.

The collection items will be available on Sunday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the annex/archives building in the MKE Regional Business Park, 300 E. College Avenue.

During Doors Open, visitors will also gain perspective of the work that goes into creating museum exhibits and see many unique items that aren't normally on display.

More information on the Mitchell Gallery of Flight can be found online.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

book.jpg

Help us donate books to local children in need