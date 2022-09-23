Mitchell International to sell aircraft models, memorabilia during Doors Open Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — If you're planning on heading to Doors Open Milwaukee this weekend, you will have an opportunity to purchase aircraft models and memorabilia.

Mitchell International Airport tweeted Friday saying it's downsizing its Gallery of Flight collection and will be selling some of those items at the event.

The collection items will be available on Sunday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the annex/archives building in the MKE Regional Business Park, 300 E. College Avenue.

During Doors Open, visitors will also gain perspective of the work that goes into creating museum exhibits and see many unique items that aren't normally on display.

More information on the Mitchell Gallery of Flight can be found online.

