Mitchell International to give away free Summerfest tickets

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's Mitchell International Airport will be giving away 1,500 free tickets to Summerfest beginning next week.

On Thursday, the airport announced it was the new official sponsor of Summerfest's Skyglider, the amenity that provides stellar views of the festival from the sky.

The 94 cars on the Skysglider will be decorated with airport-themed signage highlighting the more than 35 destinations that you can head to nonstop from Milwaukee.

'Recombobulation Area' signs have also been installed at the Skyglider exits to create a selfie area for riders.

According to a news release from the airport, fans can experience the airport-themed Skyglider throughout the entire 2022 festival season.

Additionally, thanks to the partnership, the airport is giving away free Summerfest tickets at the Summerfest store within the airport. The tickets will be available from June 9 through June 11, between 4 a.m. and 8 p.m. each day, while supplies last.

"Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport is proud to sponsor the Skyglider during this year’s 2022 festival season,” said Airport Director Brian Dranzik. “We’re fortunate that music-lovers across the globe choose MKE for travel."

