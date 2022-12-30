Missouri man sentenced to federal prison for bringing firearms to 2020 Kenosha unrest

KENOSHA, Wis. — On Thursday, Dec. 29, Michael Karmo, 42, of Hartsville, Missouri, was sentenced to 64 months in federal prison.

Karmo was sentenced to federal prison for unlawfully possessing firearms despite a prior felony conviction after pleading guilty to that offense earlier this year.

According to court filings, during the summer of 2020, Karmo was intrigued by the unrest taking place in various cities across the United States.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), on July 1, 2020, he texted a friend that he wanted to hurt protestors and indicated that he had been "driving across America to going to where they were rioting the hardest."

On Aug. 31, 2020, Karmo and a friend decided to drive from Missouri to Wisconsin to the scene of the Kenosha unrest. Prior to leaving, Karmo sent photos of himself and his friend with long guns, and a firearm with a large drum that he referred to as the "game changer" to a woman in Iowa, the DOJ says.

The Iowa woman became concerned and called the police after Karmo and his friend visited her.

FBI agents later arrested Karmo and his friend in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin.

According to a news release, at the time of their arrest, Karmo and his friend were possessing the following (among other items):



AR-15 assault rifle

12-gauge shotgun

two 9mm handguns

67 rounds of 9mm ammunition

131 shotgun shells

(what appeared to be) a homemade silencer

multiple high-capacity magazines

a firearm muzzle attachment

a drone

body armor

tactical gear

a dagger

a confederate flag among

Karmo's phone also contained videos where Karmo detailed the firearms he brought to Kenosha, talked about being on the streets "when the thugs come out", and said that he would be ready to act if police and National Guard were not "handling business", referred to protestors as "a bunch of victims", and expressed a desire to "lay out" a protestor that was chanting "Justice for Jacob Blake".

Following his time in federal prison, Karmo will be under two years of supervised release.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip