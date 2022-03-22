Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Mississippi River tow kicks off start of navigation season

mississippi river
Charlie Neibergall/AP
A man fishes in the Mississippi River upstream from the Centennial Bridge, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Davenport, Iowa. The 81-year-old bridge creaks under the weight of tens of thousands of cars and trucks every day and rust shows through its chipped silver paint, exposing the steel that needs replacing. This city's aging landmark is among more than 1,000 structurally deficient bridges in the area. The tally gives Iowa's 2nd congressional district the dubious distinction of having the second-most troubled bridges in the country. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
mississippi river
Posted at 9:59 AM, Mar 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-22 10:59:06-04

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The first Mississippi River towboat has marked the unofficial start of the 2022 navigation season.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials say the Motor Vessel W. Red Harris was due to pass through Lock and Dam 3 near Welch on Monday afternoon. The tow originated from St. Louis and was pushing nine barges to St. Paul. It had earlier passed through Lake Pepin, which borders Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The lake is the last major barrier to spring navigation because its ice is the last part of the river to break up. The Corps’ St. Paul District maintains a 9-foot-deep navigation channel and operates 12 locks and dams to support navigation from Minneapolis to Guttenberg, Iowa.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku