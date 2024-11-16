Missing New Berlin man found dead after single-vehicle crash in Illinois, New Berlin Police say

According to the New Berlin Police Department, a man, Benjamin Oberto, was reported missing on Thursday, November 14.
Benjamin's last known location was in Crystal Lake, Illinois, where he had traveled for work.
New Berlin police say they worked with local Illinois law enforcement on this case.
Around 3:40 p.m. Friday, November 15, Illinois State Police located Oberto's vehicle overturned in a creek near I-90 eastbound to I-294.
The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead on scene.
The driver of the vehicle was later identified as Benjamin Oberto.
The New Berlin Police Department says the incident is under investigation by the Illinois State Police.
