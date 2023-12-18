Missing Milwaukee woman found dead near 35th and Burleigh

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating after a missing woman was found dead.

Debra McMillian, 49, was first reported missing on Dec. 10. Her body was found four days later near 35th and Burleigh.

Police say, "Due to decomposition, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's office responded and will determine the manner of death."

Friends and family will be holding a balloon release Monday evening in her honor.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.

