Missing Green Bay man found dead in Kenosha, police say

KENOSHA, Wis. — Police believe that the body of a missing person, Christopher Belanger, 41, of Green Bay, was found in the City of Kenosha.

According to Kenosha police, officers found the remains of a person in a wooded area west of the 7600 block of 60th Ave. Authorities later confirmed the remains belonged to Belanger.

Police said there were no obvious signs of trauma to the body.

According to TMJ4 News sister station NBC26 in Green Bay, family of missing Green Bay man, Christopher Belanger, says the last time they were in touch with him was on September 8th. That was a text message to his daughter.

Family says Belanger’s van had broken down in Kenosha on September 1st and had been taken to a mechanic there.

Then he traveled back to Green Bay, where a friend last saw him on September 6th.

"The mechanic at the repair shop thought Chris might be homeless, so they sent him to a local motel in Kenosha. According to motel records, Chris checked in on the 6th. Sometime that day, the person working at the hotel had an altercation with Chris, which Chris told several people resulted in the injury to his nose," said Paul Belanger.

Family says on the 7th of September Christopher contacted his brother William, leaving a distraught "I love you," voicemail with photos of the injury.

"In the coming days the family will be conducting an informal search of the area his phone last pinged. Though we are not currently asking the public to join us," said Paul Belanger.

Christopher Belanger is described as having some recognizable tattoos.

"You will be able to identify him by the tattoo on his neck that says, “Kale”, the name of his beloved son as well as a tattoo of a butterfly on the right side of his skull," said Paul Belanger.

His brother Paul Belanger thanked the community for their support during this difficult time.

"We also want to thank Detective Brey and the Green Bay, Waukesha, Kenosha, Pleasant Prairie and other surrounding police departments for their ongoing efforts," said Paul Belanger.

Read the police's statement below:

On October 17, 2023 at about 3pm, Kenosha Police Department officers were assisting investigators



with the Green Bay Police Department with a missing person case. Green Bay Police believed that the



missing person, Christopher Belanger, 41, of Green Bay, was located in the City of Kenosha. With



information provided by the Green Bay investigators, Kenosha Police Department officers located the



remains of person in a wooded area west of the 7600 block of 60th Ave. The remains were ultimately



confirmed to be that of Christopher Belanger.



The Kenosha Police Department in coordination with the Kenosha County Medical Examiners office is



investigating the cause and manner of death. There were no obvious signs of trauma to the body.



Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Kenosha Police Department



Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203 or the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333. This



case is active and ongoing, there are no further details at this time.





