Missing for 33 years: Racine County Sheriff's Office looks for information on woman missing since 1989

RACINE, Wis. — On the 33rd anniversary of one woman's disappearance, the Racine County Sheriff's Office is looking to speak with anyone who knew her.

Kerry O'Brien disappeared on Dec. 6, 1989, after she told her husband she got a call from work asking her to fill in at a trade show out of state. She left her home around 4 a.m. and has not been heard from since.

Kerry's husband, Tracey, would later learn, along with detectives, that there was no trade show scheduled and no employees, including Kerry, were expected to attend any events at that time.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office said she was 31 years old when she disappeared and she left behind a 3-year-old daughter. Her family said she would not have left on her own accord, and to this day, that family is looking for answers.

On the 33rd anniversary of Kerry's disappearance, the Racine County Sheriff's office sent out a press release asking to speak with anyone who knew Kerry when she lived in Burlington in the 80s.

So, if you or someone you know knew her, or if you have any information on her disappearance, contact Investigator Tommy Sharrett at 262-886-8493 or email Tommy at TommySharrett@racinecounty.com.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the Crime Stoppers of Racine County at 262-636-9330.

