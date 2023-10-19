Missing boater on Pike Lake: Hartford authorities resume search

HARTFORD, Wis. — A search will resume later Thursday morning in Washington County for a missing boater.

The sheriff's office says the missing man's wife called to say he had been on Pike Lake and never returned home.

A search was started Wednesday night and he was not found.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Read the full announcement from the sheriff's office:

PRESS RELEASE



Date: 10/19/2023

Case: Boating Incident – Pike Lake 23-36714

Authority: Sgt Alexander Herriges



On Wednesday, October 18th, 2023, at 9:06 PM, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a request to check the welfare of a boater on Pike Lake in the Town of Hartford. The caller reported that her eighty-year-old husband had gone out to the lake several hours ago but had not yet returned home.



Mutual aid was requested from Hartford Police Department to check the boat launch parking lot at the Pike Lake State Park to attempt to locate the truck and trailer registered to the subject. An officer from the Hartford Police Department located a pickup truck and empty boat trailer registered to the subject parked in the lot.



Deputies immediately responded to Pike Lake with the Sheriff’s Office patrol boat and began a search of the lake. Conservation wardens with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources also responded with a patrol boat. Approximately five minutes after arriving on the lake, deputies located the subject’s unoccupied boat located on the east shore of the lake, north of the Pike Lake State Park beach. It did not appear to have been involved in a collision.



The Washington County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team was notified, and they responded to the scene. The following fire departments responded to assist in the area search and dive operations: Hartford Fire Department, Richfield Fire Department, Kewaskum Fire Department, Slinger Fire Department, Allenton Fire Department, and the West Bend Fire Department. Wisconsin State Patrol also responded.



A search of the lake and immediate vicinity was conducted via use of multiple patrol boats with sonar capabilities and an aerial drone. After several hours of searching, the subject was not located, and search operations were suspended for the night. The search has been scheduled to resume during daylight hours.



No further information is available at this time. This incident remains under investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.







Correction: The incident happened in Hartford, not Hartland.

