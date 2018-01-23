Missing Arizona teen may be headed to Milwaukee

She was last seen in June.

7:47 PM, Jan 22, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PHOENIX, Ariz. - A teenager missing from Phoenix, Arizona may be headed to Milwaukee, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. 

Tamia Tally, 17, was last seen on June 1, 2017. The NCMEC says she was with another juvenile female. 

The NCMEC believes she was traveling to Milwaukee. 

Tally is described as a black female with brown eyes and hair, 5’4” weighing 170 pounds. 

If you know where she is or think you have seen her, call 1-800-THE-LOST or the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top