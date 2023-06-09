Watch Now
Missing 6-year-old girl last seen in her Cudahy home

Madelyn Chitwood
Posted at 11:11 AM, Jun 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-09 12:11:31-04

CUDAHY, Wis. — A missing endangered person alert has been issued for 6-year-old Madelyn Chitwood. She was last seen in her home a little after 9 p.m. Thursday.

352938197_574706864845710_2804082872134380356_n.jpg
Madelyn Chitwood

If you see her, please contact the Cudahy Police Department at 414-769-2260.

On 06/09/2023 at 09:04 hours, the Cudahy Police Department received a call about a missing juvenile. Madelyn was last seen by her family at bed time last night (06/08/2023) wearing only her underwear. Madelyn's mom was alerted by her other daughter that Madelyn was not in her room or anywhere in the residence. It is unknown what time she left or where she would have gone.

