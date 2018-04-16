WAUKESHA -- A missing Waukesha woman has been found dead in Milwaukee.

Police said Monday 21-year-old Shannon Mani was shot and stabbed by a known suspect in the 3400 block of N. 77th Street -- and died Friday as a result of those injuries.

Police have the suspect in custody.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office says Mani was pronounced dead in the 7800 block of W. Tower -- on Milwaukee's northwest side -- about 10 a.m. Sunday. An autopsy is scheduled Monday.

Mani was reported missing by Waukesha Police on Saturday. Police say she was last seen Friday in the City of Waukesha.

No other circumstances surrounding her death were released.

