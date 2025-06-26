Misiorowski dazzles in historic pitching duel as Brewers draw season-high crowd

MILWAUKEE — A midday game in June typically draws a few thousand fans, but Wednesday's highly anticipated pitching matchup between Brewers' rookie phenom Jacob Misiorowski and Pirates' star ace Paul Skenes packed American Family Field with more than 42,000 spectators – the team's largest attendance this season and fifth sellout of the year.

Misiorowski continued his remarkable start in the majors, allowing just two hits through five scoreless innings while striking out a career-high eight batters as the Brewers secured the series win against Pittsburgh.

"Couldn't have asked for a better matchup, and so I just made a trip out of it," said Ben Rivera, who traveled from Delaware for the game.

Rivera had been in Detroit for Tuesday's Tigers game but couldn't resist extending his trip to witness the showdown between two of baseball's most exciting young pitchers.

"I was like I can't miss this pitching matchup, so it was like five hours a little bit further, but at the same time, absolutely worth being here," Rivera added.

For some fans, the timing was simply a fortunate coincidence. Scott Lewis, president of CMI Management in Madison, had planned a work outing weeks in advance.

"We got lucky," he said. "We would have been lucky either way. It was going to be a great game, but we were happy to see the kid Miz going up against Skenes."

The matchup lived up to the hype, though Skenes lasted just four innings and surrendered four earned runs in the second inning.

"He looks unhittable to me," Lewis said of Misiorowski. "I wouldn't want to hit against him."

The Brewers' rookie has been nothing short of phenomenal in his brief major league career. Through three starts, Misiorowski has compiled a perfect 3-0 record with 19 strikeouts over 16 innings pitched. Even more impressive, batters are hitting just .030 against him.

"And he's just a rookie by two games, so I mean that's kind of just shocking," said 10-year-old Garrett Wick ahead of Wednesday's game.

Fans recognize they're witnessing something special that could be talked about for years to come.

"This is one of the games where you're like, hey I was at that game the first time they faced off," Rivera said. "You get to tell your grandkids about it, hopefully one day,"

And as young Garrett Wick enthusiastically put it: "Pirates drool and Brewers rule."

