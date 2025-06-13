MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Jacob Misiorowski made history in his Major League Baseball debut Thursday night with the Milwaukee Brewers, becoming just the ninth pitcher since 1901 to throw at least five no-hit innings in his first start.

The Milwaukee Brewers' top pitching prospect showed why he's been highly anticipated, with his first three pitches each reaching triple digits on the radar gun. Misiorowski was pulled early in the sixth inning after rolling his ankle.

Proud parents of Jacob Misiorowski 🥹



Tom & Crystal made the 7-hour drive from Missouri to watch their son’s MLB debut tonight against the Cardinals.



They know of 32 people that traveled to Milwaukee for the game! #Brewers pic.twitter.com/wpVHP9FH9Q — Ashley Washburn (@ashleyjwashburn) June 12, 2025

His family had little notice to prepare for the momentous occasion. His mother Crystal scrambled to get custom shirts made just days before his debut against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Watch: With family watching, Brewers' top prospect Misiorowski makes historic MLB debut

"I went to a local print shop in Grain Valley (on Friday) and said, 'Hey guys, I have this coming up," she shared with TMJ4. "I don't know when, but I need to get these shirts printed and I need to do it kind of quick.... I called them up on Tuesday morning. I said, 'Hey, can you print that like today? Because I'm leaving tomorrow."

Jacob's parents traveled to Milwaukee on Wednesday, joined by 30 other family members and friends, including his high school coach, Brian Driskell.

"Well, we (my son and I) had a conversation," he chuckled. "I said, 'I'm going. Like, are you going?' So, yeah, we knew we were coming."

"He's a wonderful kid and someone that Milwaukee is lucky to have," Driskell added.

That's called living up to the hype@Jmisiorowski9 pic.twitter.com/6XHoQN4fyK — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) June 13, 2025

For Crystal Misiorowski, this debut was years in the making, and she had a message for Brewers fans about her son.

"Jacob is an amazing kid," she smiled. "He's worked very hard for this, and he's excited to be here in Milwaukee. This is one of his dream teams. He likes the Midwest. He loves the atmosphere here and he loves the pitching lab, so it worked out fantastically for him."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

