Mirage Casino in Las Vegas to give away millions before closing for good

In Today's Talker — The Mirage Casino in Las Vegas will be giving away $1.6 million in prizes before it shuts its doors for good.

The Mirage will cease operations a week from Wednesday. Then, the casino will begin a renovation and re-branding process.

But, before it can close, according to Nevada state law, the casino has to give out some big time winnings. There's a catch — you have to be playing slot machines or table games during the drawings to be eligible for the prizes.

The Mirage is set to become a new Hard Rock Hotel and Casino that will open some time in 2027.

