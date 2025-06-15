Minnesota lawmaker shooting suspect's roommate shares last text exchange

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — David Carlson was the roommate of Vance Boelter, who is a wanted suspect for the shooting of Rep Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, along with the shooting of Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette.

Carlson spoke with NBC station Kare11 out of Minneapolis and shared the last text messages he received from Boelter. According to the station, he received the texts around 6 a.m.

In the messages, Boelter apologized to Carlson about the backlash from recent events, but did not specify what the events were.

According to Carlson, he was a "loving caring guy," and he "did not know why he did what he did," referencing the shootings.

Boelter has not been taken into custody as of Saturday evening. The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for information that leads to Boelter's arrest.

He is about six feet and one inch, 220 pounds and has gray hair. Boelter is considered armed and dangerous.

