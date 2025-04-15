Minecraft movie sparks chaos: Wisconsin theater blocks concessions after viral trend

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — Fans of the popular video game Minecraft are flocking to theaters to see the new movie based on the game. But a viral trend among some theatergoers continues to raise concerns nationwide — including in Northeast Wisconsin.



The viral 'Chicken Jockey' trend made its way to a theater in Door County.

Tucker Noesen, a Minecraft fan, shares how he would feel if he were in theaters during the viral trend

NBC26 reached out to the manager at Cinema Six who says when the trend passes, maybe they'll reconsider the ban

Watch: Door County theater blocks concessions for minors after Minecraft movie viral trend:

Minecraft movie sparks chaos: theater blocks concessions after viral trend

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Tucker Noesen says he hasn't seen the Minecraft movie yet but is a fan of the game. He says the wild behavior during screenings don’t make much sense to him.

"I think I’d be like, what are they doing?" Noesen said.

Across the country, fans have gone wild during a scene where one of the main characters faces off against what’s known as a “chicken jockey.”

In theaters, some moviegoers have climbed on each others' shoulders, thrown popcorn, spilled drinks, and even torn seats from the floor.

In response to the viral “chicken jockey” trend, Sturgeon Bay’s Cinema Six announced on Facebook that it has banned concession sales to anyone under the age of eighteen.

"That’s not right and it shouldn’t be allowed," Mary Schmidt, Tucker’s grandmother said.

Mary Schmidt, who lives in Sturgeon Bay, says it’s important to be mindful of others in the theater.

"I don’t think I would allow my kids to do that because I’m thinking of the whole theater. If you have lots of kids doing that, that theater would be a mess," Schmidt said.

Ten-year-old Tucker thinks cheering and clapping during the movie is okay, but says this kind of chaos is taking it too far.

"If it’s maybe okay with the theater, then maybe accept it, but I don’t think it’s okay really," Noesen said.

Mario Juco, who responded to Theater Six’s post on Facebook, told NBC26 he saw the movie with his son and witnessed about half a dozen kids in the front row throw their popcorn into the air. While he noted it didn’t ruin the experience, he described the behavior as disrespectful.

Others who commented on the post defended the trend, suggesting the theater should relax and find alternative ways to handle the situation.

NBC26 reached out to the manager at Cinema Six, and while they were unavailable for an interview, they said that once the trend passes, they’ll consider lifting the concession ban.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip