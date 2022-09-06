Milwaukee's Taco Fest 2022: Everything you need to know (and eat)

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's next big event at the Summerfest grounds is... (drum roll)... Taco Fest!

Here are the details. Taco Fest will be held Saturday, Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. for lunch and 4 - 8 p.m. for dinner. It will be held at the Summerfest grounds at 200 N. Harbor Dr. in Milwaukee.

General admission runs at $25, which includes tickets for four tacos. You can also get the VIP ticket at $50, which lets you get into the festival an hour early and includes tickets for 10 tacos and one free drink. Kids five and under are free to get in but they don't get taco tickets included. Taco tickets are $3 each.

The festival's website shows a number of different vendors will be selling food and drinks during Taco Fest. You will also have the chance to see Mondo Lucha at 2 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. "Live, featuring High Flyin’ Pro Wrestling action, variety acts, and also special musical guests. Since its debut in 2008, the extravaganza has become a truly unique, Milwaukee-made event that has become a fan favorite," the festival's website states.

And don't miss the chihuahua beauty pageant.

Get tickets at Taco Fest's website.

Meanwhile - a pretty sweet Labor Day sale is being offered for Taco Fest.

Our partners at OnMilwaukee are offering buy one, get one free tickets to Saturday's Taco Fest. Here's how it works.

Each ticket comes with four vouchers for tacos at more than a dozen vendors on the festival grounds.

You decide whether you want to go for lunch or dinner. Each session runs for three hours apiece.

The free ticket deal is only available until 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.

