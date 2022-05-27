Milwaukee's only shuffleboard league returns for the summer

MILWAUKEE — Whether you're a pro at shuffleboard or someone who just enjoys the game, you can take part in Milwaukee's only shuffleboard league.

NorthSouth Club in Milwaukee announced summer signups for the league, in which participants compete in a 6-week series, followed by playoffs. Teams can range from two to six players.

According to a press release from Bars & Rec, NorthSouth Club will host two groups of teams every Wednesday and Thursday night from July 20 through September 1.

Games will kick off at 8 p.m. at NorthSouth Club, which will feature specials on New Glarus beer and Jack Daniel's cocktails during the games.

“Our winter and spring leagues sold out fast, so we encourage teams to register as soon as possible in order to secure their spot - especially with a grand prize this amazing,” said Social Marketing Manager Madeline Redell.

Interested participants can sign teams up online.

“Shuffleboard requires no experience but is still super competitive and fun, so it’s the perfect non-intimidating league sport. It’s a fantastic way to go out, meet new people, enjoy some drinks and have fun,” said Redell.

