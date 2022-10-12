North side business owners say they are losing money to reckless driving, want the city's help

MILWAUKEE — A couple of north side business owners in Milwaukee say they need help to keep their clients safe because of all the reckless drivers on Fond Du Lac Avenue.

They say they don’t know how much money they are losing to the people who are too afraid to park in front of their businesses.

TMJ4 Chris Wade (left), reporter Rebecca Klopf and Lorenzo Davis (right) watch how fast the traffic is traveling on Fond Du Lac near 51st Street in Milwaukee.

Lorenzo Davis and Chris Wade stood with TMJ4 reporter Rebecca Klopf right outside their businesses to watch the traffic. They pointed out it only took a minute to see just how fast people were driving on Fond Du Lac near 51st St.

TMJ4 Lorenzo Davis, owner of Zoe's Barber Elite

“There go another one,” said Wade, pointing to a car speeding by.

The posted speed limit is 30 miles per hour but most of the cars were rushing by going much faster.

“They are going so fast and it's like, what are you going so fast for? It says 30,” says Davis.

TMJ4 Chris Wade (left), Rebecca Klopf and Lorenzo Davis (right) stand outside Zoe's Barber Elite on Fond Du Lac near 51st Street to see how fast the traffic is going above the 30 mph speed limit.

Davis has owned Zoe’s Barber Elite for nearly a decade. His business has been on Fond Du Lac for about half that time and he says his clients' cars have been affected. He says some have had minor accidents. One person had their car nearly totaled while they were getting a haircut.

“As he got out of the chair, a stolen car hit his vehicle, jumped out of the car, and ran down the street,” said Davis.

Wade, who owns Crave Restaurant and is relatively new to the area, says his customers are constantly worried about their vehicles.

TMJ4 Chris Wade walks into his business, Crave Restaurant near the corner of 51st and Fond Du Lac.

“There is really nowhere for them to park. They are more worried about their cars. They want to run in and run out,” said Wade.

The area of 51st and Capitol, which nearly intersects with 51st and Fond Du Lac, is considered one of the three most dangerous intersections in the city by Milwaukee Police.

The Milwaukee Police Department's (MPD) Traffic Enforcement Unit has been regularly focusing patrols in the area. While Wade and Davis think it helps temporarily, they say there needs to be a permanent solution to help their businesses safe.

TMJ4 Chris Wade, owner of Crave Restaurant

“If they don’t see no police they aren’t going to slow down,” said Wade.

Common Council Alderman Khalif Rainey has proposed turning a grassy area at the corner of Melvina and Fond Du Lac, owned by the city, into a parking lot for the nearby businesses. It is something both Davis and Wade are pushing for because they don’t know how much business they are missing out on from people who just don’t want to park on Fond Du Lac.

“Make us a lot for our clients’ safety, make us a lot. It would be better for us, it would be better for the community,” said Davis.

Alderman Rainey says he has petitioned the Department of Public Works multiple times to turn the city-owned lot into a parking lot.

A spokesperson for DPW gave this statement in regard to the lot: "DPW explored opportunities to build a parking lot in that area and recommended against it. Studies were performed which determined that there are resources for parking on-street and behind the businesses on Fond du Lac."

Alderman Rainey says he will not give up trying to get a parking lot for the businesses.

