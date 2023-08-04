Milwaukee's Miracle League gets ready for All-Star game

MILWAUKEE — For more than a decade, the Miracle League of Milwaukee, sponsored by Copeland Vilterhas, has been on a mission to provide a space where kids of all abilities can experience the joy of playing baseball.

This year, the league boasts a phenomenal group of around 140 athletes, each swinging for the fences to show that perseverance knows no bounds – and that the spirit of the game extends far beyond the diamond.

"The game is the game, and the kids love it," said Coach Dylan Bolin, a seasoned baseball mentor who has worked with athletes at various levels.

However, it's on the field at the University School of Milwaukee, where the athletes have their games, that Dylan finds the most reward.

"For me, it's everything," Bolin shares. "It's the reason coaches do what they do – to see the progress. Sometimes it's just 10% progress. Sometimes it's a huge leap, but when you see it, it's the most amazing feeling I've ever felt."

During the games, each athlete is paired with a buddy who provides support as they step up to the plate.

"For some of these athletes, it's more about the social aspect than it is about the sport of baseball," says Leila Wright, Vice President of Mission Advancement at the YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee.

Jenny Schultz enrolled her son Connor in the Miracle League two years ago. She said it's been amazing to see his progress out on the field.

"Over the course of last spring, he learned how to hit off a pitch with no problem, and now he has some pretty good line drives," Schultz proudly shares.

Jenny now volunteers with the league and said it's also provided him with confidence and support.

"I have so much pride when I watch him and he’s doing things that take a lot of work and effort. What I love about him and all the kids out here is they never give up, they work their hardest every single Monday and they come back they get a little bit better every single week," said Schultz.

At the end of the game, it's not about the runs scored but the memories made with friends, the determination displayed, and the spirit of inclusion.

"Feeling like they are a part of something that their neighbors talk about doing, that their siblings talk about doing, that they're watching on TV – they get to be a part of it right here in Milwaukee," says Wright.

On Saturday at Concordia University, the Miracle League hosts its All-Star game, an opportunity for the athletes to showcase their skills. Anyone is welcome to join.

