Milwaukee's Lopez Bakery announces closing date after 50 years in business

The owners said 'La Casa del Pan' will be working with Lopez Bakery to keep their recipes alive.
Owners of the Lopez Bakery say they've decided to close. They say they've been hit with a number of challenges over the past few years.
Posted at 9:46 PM, Dec 31, 2023
MILWAUKEE — 'Lopez Bakery', a fixture of Milwaukee's south side for the past 50 years is shutting it's doors for good.

In a Facebook post made on Friday, the owners of Lopez Bakery said their last day will be Jan. 14.

The news comes as the owners have been hit with a number of challenges over the past few years, from family health issues to the breakdown of their commercial oven.

Earlier this year, the community rallied behind the bakery, helping them stay open.

"We are grateful and thankforul for all who supported us," the owners said in the Facebook post. "As of the 15th, La Casa Del Pan will be working with Lopez Bakery to keep the recipes alive."

Read the full post below:

