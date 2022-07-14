Milwaukee's first 'Pier Garden' set to open along the Riverwalk Aug. 1

MILWAUKEE — Get ready for a new spot to enjoy some drinks and a snack!

The Starling will open Milwaukee's first "Pier Garden" along the Riverwalk by August 1. Organizers say the space will have a similar feel as the city's beloved beer gardens, with seasonal hours, limited food menus and craft cocktails, beer and wine.

Tall Guy and a Grill will be offering charcuterie boards and you'll be able to try wood-fired pizzas from Flour Girl and Flame.

Hours will be Tuesdays through Fridays from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., although the kitchen closes at 8 p.m. Don't miss Sunday brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There are a few fun events coming up including live music from guitarist Evan Christian on Aug. 5 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

If you're a dog-person, the Pier Garden will be hosting a "Yappy Hour" from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Aug. 24. The event includes dog-friendly cocktail hour complete with giveaways and more.

The Starling is one of the newest event venues in Milwaukee and is part of the Two Birds Event Group.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip