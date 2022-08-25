Milwaukee's first Goodwill Outlet to open Thursday near 91st and Fond Du Lac

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's first Goodwill Outlet will open Thursday near 91st and Fond Du Lac.

Dozens of large rolling tables piled high with items will be ready to explore when doors open at 9 a.m. Most of the items will be priced by the pound.

The bins on the floor get periodically replaced with new inventory throughout the day.

Goodwill Outlet allows customers one more chance to buy the items that did not sell in retail stores.

Purchases will support the same Goodwill mission.

The Goodwill Outlet is located at the James O. Wright Center for Work & Training, 6055 N. 91st Street, in Milwaukee. It will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit Goodwill's website.

