Milwaukee’s first digital literacy lab aims to teach adults critical computer skills

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee will soon have its first digital literacy lab, which will strive to teach adults computer skills to help them with their careers in the age of the internet.

A workforce development board in Milwaukee County called Employ Milwaukee, as well as the national "digital inclusion organization" called EveryoneOn, partnered to found the lab, according to a statement on Thursday.

Classes will be held at the Employ Milwaukee computer lab in a socially distanced COVID-19 safe area while instructors teach virtually. The Milwaukee Public Library will also expand the classes' capacity by hosting some participants in two area libraries.

Skills taught in the classes include how to operate a computer, explore the internet, use email, use Microsoft Office apps and other crucial skills. Each class is two hours, meeting once a week for four weeks.

“In today’s employment climate, computer literacy is a must,” said Chytania Brown, Employ Milwaukee President and CEO, in the statement. “We are excited to partner with EveryoneOn to help bridge the gap for underrepresented communities to equip residents with the technical skills they need to access viable employment and careers.”

In order to participate, adults must be 18 years old, have reliable internet service, have "limited or no digital experience" and must commit to completing eight hours of learning.

Employ Milwaukee is located at 2342 N. 27th St., Milwaukee, WI 53210

