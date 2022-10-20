Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Milwaukee's downtown to dazzle during Holiday Lights Festival beginning Nov. 17

More than 500,000 lights and dozens of animated displays will illuminate Milwaukee for the 24th annual festival.
Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival spreads Christmas cheer downtown
Copyright Getty Images
Lisa Maree Williams
<p>SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 17: A home is decorated with Christmas lights and illuminations in Matraville on December 17, 2010 in Sydney, Australia. The struggling economic climate of 2010 doesn't seem to have dissuaded Sydney residents from adorning their houses for the festival season, with home owners recreating Sydney landmarks including the Sydney Opera House, Luna Park and the Harbour Bridge alongside more traditional festive icons such as Frosty The Snowman and Santa Claus. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)</p>
Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival spreads Christmas cheer downtown
Posted at 3:48 PM, Oct 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-20 16:48:45-04

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's downtown will dazzle during this year's Holiday Lights Festival beginning Nov. 17 through Jan. 1.

More than 500,000 lights and dozens of animated displays will illuminate Milwaukee for the 24th annual festival.

The display of lights will transform three downtown parks into winter wonderland scenes, according to Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21. This includes 'Community Spirit Park' at Cathedral Square Park, 'Christmas Chalet' at Pere Marquette Park, and 'Santa's Celebration Square' at Zeidler Union Square. There will also be street decorations along three downtown thoroughfares. This includes an 18-block stretch of lights along Wisconsin avenue.

According to a news release, the holiday lights will officially kick off with an in-person switch-flipping ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 17 in Pere Marquette Park on Thursday, Nov. 17. The event will feature live music, dance acts, a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, a fireworks ceremony, and pre-show entertainment beginning at 5 p.m. Free cookies and cocoa will be offered.

There will also be free Jingle Bus rides after the show for guests to see all of downtown's lights.

For more information, visit the Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival website.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Project DriveSafer 480x360.png

Project: Drive Safer - TMJ4's year-long commitment to reducing reckless driving