Milwaukee's downtown to dazzle during Holiday Lights Festival beginning Nov. 17

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's downtown will dazzle during this year's Holiday Lights Festival beginning Nov. 17 through Jan. 1.

More than 500,000 lights and dozens of animated displays will illuminate Milwaukee for the 24th annual festival.

The display of lights will transform three downtown parks into winter wonderland scenes, according to Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21. This includes 'Community Spirit Park' at Cathedral Square Park, 'Christmas Chalet' at Pere Marquette Park, and 'Santa's Celebration Square' at Zeidler Union Square. There will also be street decorations along three downtown thoroughfares. This includes an 18-block stretch of lights along Wisconsin avenue.

According to a news release, the holiday lights will officially kick off with an in-person switch-flipping ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 17 in Pere Marquette Park on Thursday, Nov. 17. The event will feature live music, dance acts, a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, a fireworks ceremony, and pre-show entertainment beginning at 5 p.m. Free cookies and cocoa will be offered.

There will also be free Jingle Bus rides after the show for guests to see all of downtown's lights.

For more information, visit the Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival website.

