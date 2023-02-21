Milwaukee's Department of City Development offers $1 million in grants for Milwaukee businesses

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's Department of City Development (DCD) is continuing funding Milwaukee businesses with the Commercial Revitalization Grant Program.

According to a news release, the Commercial Revitalization Grant Program helps enhance building aesthetics and assists businesses in creating higher-quality storefronts that attract customers and support neighborhood development.

“Our commercial corridors play a significant role in boosting economic activity and enhancing neighborhood development throughout Milwaukee,” said Mayor Cavalier Johnson. “I support efforts that build stronger businesses, activate commercial corridors, and grow the local economy. The Commercial Revitalization Grant Program does just that, and I’m pleased this effort is assisting Milwaukee businesses and helping them succeed.”

In 2022, over $1.5 million in grant funding was awarded to 50 Milwaukee businesses for property renovations and improvements. According to the news release, the funds awarded by the DCD to the grant recipients helped leverage more than $12.4 million in new investment to the businesses' properties and commercial spaces.

Sherman Park Grocery was one of the recipients.

“The Commercial Revitalization Grant Program was extremely instrumental in bringing fresh affordable fruits and vegetables to the Sherman Park neighborhood, which is classified as Food Desert. The grant allows us to combat childhood obesity and cholesterol heart disease, but most of all, Sherman Park Grocery is able to provide affordable fresh fruits and vegetables to many residents,” said Maurice Wince, Owner of Sherman Park Grocery.

For 2023, the DCD is offering $1,000,000 in grant funding. 25% of this year's funds have already been awarded to local Milwaukee businesses. The DCD's Commercial Revitalization Grants fund four different programs to assist businesses:



The Signage Grant Program provides assistance to business owners for creating or updating signage.

The Façade Grant Program provides assistance to businesses and commercial property owners for street-facing façade renovations.

The Storefront Activation Grant provides assistance to commercial property owners for interior renovations that help prepare vacant spaces for occupancy.

The Retail Investment Fund (RIF) provides funding for retail development projects, located in neighborhood business districts.

More information on the DCD's Commercial Revitalization Grant is available on the DCD website.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip