Milwaukee's Christmas tree to be lit up at Cheer District on November 17

The City of Milwaukee will kick off the holiday season with its 110th annual Christmas Tree lighting ceremony on Friday, Nov. 17 on the plaza at Fiserv Forum in Cheer District.

The fun begins at 5 p.m. with the tree lighting program beginning at 6 p.m.

This year's tree, a 38-foot Colorado Blue Spruce, was donated by local citizen Denise Blue.

TMJ4 NEWS Tree Donors Denise and Alonzo give one final goodbye to their tree.



The tree will be decked out in 18,000 lights, illuminated by the We Energies Foundation. Milwaukee entertaining and style expert David Caruso was in charge of decorating the tree.

“The vibrancy and energy that it will showcase is important for so many reasons as we focus on uplifting the spirits of everyone who visits Cheer District, illuminated by the We Energies Foundation during the next few months,” said Caruso.

Special guests in Friday's holiday fun include DJ Quadi, Bango, Santa Claus, Dancer, Vixen, and Cupid of Reindeer Games. Deer District will provide free hot chocolate to the first 500 guests.

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO: The intersection of Vel R. Phillips Ave. and Highland Ave. will be closed off to traffic during the tree-lighting event. Free parking will be available at the Highland Avenue structure at 1030 N. 6th St. and the 5th St. structure at 1215 N. 5th St.

“With both tradition and enthusiasm, Milwaukee is ready to officially launch the holiday season. We have lit a City Christmas tree for 110 years, and it’s an event that brings together people from all across the city,” Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said. “I am so pleased that, once again, we have great partners who have stepped up to make our celebration spectacular.”

