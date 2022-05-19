Milwaukee's 4th of July celebrations return in 2022. Here's what you need to know

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee’s Fourth of July festivities are returning this summer after they were canceled during the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers said in a statement on Thursday that the festival will be held on Monday, July 4, 2022.

Festivities will include parades, picnics, games, talent contests, and, of course, fireworks.

Those celebrations will be held at: Alcott Park, Enderis Playfield, Gordon Park, Humboldt Park, Jackson Park, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Park, Lake Park, Lincoln Park (fireworks only), Mitchell Park, Noyes Park, Washington Park (fireworks only), and Wilson Park.

The city's 4th of July celebrations date back to 1911.

The city has a map of where festivities will be held. Click here to view it.

“Independence Day is special in Milwaukee. We look forward to recognizing the Fourth of July and providing a safe, friendly celebration of America’s independence in parks throughout the city,” said Mayor Cavalier Johnson in a statement. “I’m excited to continue the history of July 4th celebrations in Milwaukee with a focus on families, friends, and neighbors.”

