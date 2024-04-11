Milwaukee's 128th ARW hoping to land newer planes, fly missions 'for the next 50 plus years'

Milwaukee's hometown Air Force is hoping to modernize.

The 128th Air Refueling Wing is in the running for newer planes to replace its aging fleet.

Chief Political Reporter Charles Benson says Milwaukee is one of 15 cities in the competition.

Brookfield native Colonel Charlie Merkel is the newest commander at the 128th Air Refueling Wing - for nearly 30 years the Marquette graduate has been flying fighter jets.

Now he's trying to land the coveted prize of being home to the newer refueling tankers known as the KC-46 Pegasus.

"It guarantees us flying missions for the next 50-plus years," said Colonel Merkel

The current fleet of KC 135's dates back to the 1960s.

The newer refueling tankers are not only more modern - but they have more fuel capacity for their ballet-in-the-sky movement that brings two planes within yards to refuel.

"It's a dream for me," said Major Brandyn Dietman.

He started fixing planes at the 128th right after graduating high school in Door County. Now he's been flying them for the last 10 years.

He's among the 900 people at the 128th who believe in the refueling mission

"Nobody could do anything without the air refueling portion of the mission. Right? And that goes all the way through the base, whether you're turning wrenches flying the airplanes working within the administration itself, it really is a base-wide effort, said Major Dietman

Here's what TMJ4's Charles Benson has learned about the timeline for a decision.

Out of the 15 refueling wings competing for the newer planes, five will find out by mid-summer. After that, there's no date, for what it is expected to take some time on deciding the one location that will get the go-ahead from the Air Force.

It's a sense of pride and purpose for the 128th's Commander.

"We want the Milwaukee community to know that they've got a hometown Air Force, and we want us to have a hometown Air Force for the next generations, Col. Merkel. We want our kids and our grandkids to be fixing and flying airplanes right here at the 128th refueling wing. "

The 128th says it is leaning into elected officials to help get them to the finish line and land the newer planes.

You can also help by going to the 128th's community page to add your support.

