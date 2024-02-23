Milwaukeee County Transit System to Hold Public Meetings On CONNECT 2 Line

MILWAUKEE — Next week Milwaukee County Transit System will host three meetings on the CONNECT 2, also known as the North-South Transit Enhancement project.

This is the second route planned for Milwaukee County’s newest BRT system, CONNECT.

The North-South Transit Enhancement project runs from Ikea in Oak Creek up to Bayshore. The 18 mile route connects Glendale, Milwaukee, Greenfield, Franklin and Oak Creek.

Milwaukee resident Christine takes the bus twice weekly with her son and said having a line run from Oak Creek to Bayshore will provide people with better access to different jobs.

"I think an extended line would be more beneficial to a lot of people that ride the bus and open different business opportunities to other people," said Christine.

According to MCTS, CONNECT 2 will have 32 station areas, buses arriving every 10 minutes during peak times, transfers to 55% of MCTS routes and FlexRide, and provide access to 2,500 businesses and 50,000+ jobs.

The new rapid route is also meant to significantly improve access to jobs, healthcare, education, social activities and other destinations for current transit riders and attract new riders. According to MCTS, Of the 118,000 people who live within a half mile of the route, 73% are people of color, 20% don't have a car, and 26% live in poverty.

Aniya Harris said she hopes the new line will her get around town quicker.

"I would love to see the new improvements and to be honest it would improve the transportation for other people," said Harris.

SOUTH OPEN HOUSE



Tuesday, February 27, 2024

4:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Wilson Senior Center, 2601 W Howard Ave, Milwaukee, WI

Open-house style; stop by anytime!

Take the PurpleLine to 27th & Howard, or parking is available at the Wilson Senior Center.

VIRTUAL MEETING

Wednesday, February 28, 2024

12:00 PM to 1:00 PM

Live presentation, followed by questions and answers.

Join the Zoom meeting [mkenorthsouth.us21.list-manage.com]

NORTH OPEN HOUSE



Thursday, February 29, 2024

3:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Century City Tower, 4201 N 27th St, Milwaukee, WI

Open-house style; stop by anytime!

Take the PurpleLine to 27th & Hope, or parking is available at the Century City Tower.

