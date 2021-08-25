Milwaukeeans react to Mayor Barrett's Luxembourg ambassadorship nomination

MILWAUKEE — Prominent Milwaukeeans are reacting to the news that Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett has been nominated as the United States Ambassador to Luxembourg. The White House confirmed the news Wednesday.'

Milwaukee Common Council President Cavalier Johnson said in a statement that President Biden has "chosen a proven leader with great experience to represent our nation’s interests and lead the U.S. embassy located in Luxembourg City."

“Tom has a long track record of success, stretching from his time as a state legislator, to his honorable service in Congress, to leading our city as one of the longest-serving mayors in America. His wealth of experience will serve our nation well as he works to deepen our relationship with one of America’s allies. On behalf of the Milwaukee Common Council, I congratulate the Mayor on his appointment. We will continue to work closely with the Mayor during this time of transition. Until he decides to step down he will remain in that position, and the business at City Hall will continue," Johnson said.

Milwaukee's city charter states Common Council President Johnson would become acting mayor until a new mayor is voted into office.

Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce President Tim Sheehy said in a statement that Barrett has been a "consistent champion for economic development."

"We look forward to continuing our work to improve metro Milwaukee as a place to invest capital, grow business and create jobs with the respected leader of the Common Council, Cavalier Johnson, in his new role as Acting Mayor," said Sheehy.

The executive director of Milwaukee 7 Regional Partnership, Jim Paetsch, said that Barrett "was an early champion of regionalism, and he recognized that what was good for the region was good for Milwaukee. He put economic development among his highest priorities and on his watch, Milwaukee drew in a significant amount of investment and job creation. We wish Mayor Barrett all the best in his next chapter and look forward to working with Acting Mayor Johnson, who shares our commitment to economic development.”

Gary Witt, CEO of the Pabst Theater Group, told our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal that he supports the change in leadership, but acknowledges that under Barrett's tenure the city has seen great change, from downtown revitalization to the streetcar.

“Change is a harbinger of tremendously transformative possibilities,” Witt said. “We have the ability to see and do things differently.”

Milwaukee developer Kevin Newell told the BizJournal that Barrett's "oversight and leadership of the downtown renaissance is an important part of the city’s history" and hopes future leadership gets more affordable housing incorporated into the overall development effort.

