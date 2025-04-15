MILWAUKEE — Neighbors in Milwaukee are raising concerns about utility assistance ending.

"I might get assistance, but it might not be enough to help me as far as my bill," resident JoAnn Johnson said.

Johnson is one of the 155,000 households in Wisconsin that receives assistance to keep the lights on. It's part of the federal program, that as of two weeks ago, fired all its employee.

Johnson has been using the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program (WHEAP) for 40 years. It's money from the federal Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) which is distributed by local governments to help people pay their utilities bills.

On Tuesday, the state's winter moratorium lifts, leaving customers who haven't paid their utility bills all winter, at risk of disconnection adding more stress for residents.

"That shouldn't even be a policy. You have elderly, you have children who can't support theyselves," Johnson added.

Right now, it's illegal for utility companies to shut off power, despite lack of payment, between November 1 and April 15.

Neighborhood group, Walnut Way, which supports neighbors' work, wellness and wealth said, with the moratorium ending and LIHEAP workers being fired, it's a double whammy.

"If there are no employees to administer those funds, it's hard to imagine that there won't be any kind of impact," Walnut Way Environmental Justice Director, Bryan Rogers, said.

It's an impact state leaders and utility companies said may not be felt in Wisconsin.

Watch: Milwaukeeans fear utility disconnection as energy assistance program in limbo

Winter moratorium lifts as federal utility assistance workers get fired

"What we've heard from the people who administer it is that there is still funding available, there's still lots of money available. So, what we encourage our customers, we can connect them if they contact us. There is energy assistance available if you qualify income wise," We Energies Spokesperson, Brendan Conway, said.

We asked Rogers with Walnut Way what he thought about that.

"My hope is that would be true. My guess is that there's probably going to be some impact, right," Rogers said. "When the power's cut off for families that are already making an incredibly tough decision between do I go and like fulfill prescription drugs or do I try and keep the heat on. That is an impossible choice," Rogers explained.

In a press release last week, state leaders said:

“We don’t yet know what the impact of federal cuts for these critical programs will look like, but in the meantime crisis assistance is still available for Wisconsin residents. We will continue to do all we can at the state level in partnership with the Public Service Commission and others to ensure that disconnection is the last resort for any household behind on utility bills."

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error